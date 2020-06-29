Cricket South Africa has received the go-ahead from their sports ministry to resume training after activities were suspended since March due to the coronavirus outbreak, ESPNCricinfo reported.

CSA will be meeting on Thursday to discuss the road ahead for resumption with the focus being on getting the men and women’s teams back to training. Last week, CSA had to postpone a three-team exhibition event as it had not got the ministry’s approval to train or play.

South Africa has reported more than 1,38,000 Covid-19 cases with over 2,400 deaths. Cricketing activities in South Africa have been suspended since March 15, when the domestic one-day event was in progress.

Around the same time, their men’s team was touring India for a three-match One-day International series, which was suspended due to the pandemic.

CSA is hoping that India would tour South Africa for three T20s in August but Virat Kohli’s side is unlikely to resume training anytime soon with cases rising rapidly in the country. However, the board has also made provisions to host the series early next year.