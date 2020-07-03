Sri Lankan police on Friday dropped the match-fixing investigation into the 2011 World Cup final saying they found no evidence of Sri Lankan players letting India win.

“We questioned three – two players and the chief selector – about team selection and changes. We are satisfied with their explanation,” a top police official was quoted as saying by AFP. “The inquiry is now closed.”

The investigation was launched after Mahindananda Aluthgamage, who was the sports minister at the time, alleged that Sri Lanka threw the match in April 2011. This week, opener Upul Tharanga and Kumar Sangakkara, who captained the Lankans in the final, were questioned by detectives.

Tharanga, who scored a 20-ball two in the final, was the first player to be grilled by detectives as the Sri Lankan sports ministry ordered an investigation following the allegations that were made last week.

The 35-year-old was questioned for two hours by the Special Investigation Unit examining the conduct of the final. “They asked a few questions in connection with the ongoing investigation. I gave my statement,” Tharanga told reporters without giving further details.

Tharanga was called in after investigators quizzed chief selector Aravinda de Silva for nearly six hours on Tuesday.

Sangakkara was questioned for nearly 10 hours on Thursday. “I came here to give a statement because of my responsibility to the game and respect for cricket,” he said after the questioning.

Sri Lanka made four changes to the team for the final that lost to India at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium. The sudden decision to end the investigation came after the 2011 team’s vice captain Mahela Jayawardene arrived at the office of the Special Investigation Unit to give a statement. The officials refused to accept Jayawardene’s testimony.

“They had reasonable explanations about the changes that were made to the final squad,” the officer added. “We found no evidence of any wrongdoing.”