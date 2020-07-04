England on Saturday announced their 13-man squad for the first Test against the West Indies at Southampton, starting on July 8.

The hosts will be lead by all-rounder Ben Stokes as regular skipper Joe Root is on leave to attend the birth of his child.

England and West Indies will play three Tests against each other. This will be the first international cricket series since the coronavirus shutdown.

Squad

Ben Stokes (Durham, capt), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire, wkt), Zak Crawley (Kent), Joe Denly (Kent), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Reserves

James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Olly Stone (Warwickshire).

Fixtures

First Test: July 8 to 12 – Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Second Test: July 16 to 20 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Third Test: July 24 to 28 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.