Chelsea manager Frank Lampard insists his injury-depleted side will learn from their 4-1 mauling at Bayern Munich to bow out of the Champions League 7-1 on aggregate in the last 16.

Having lost 3-0 to Bayern at Stamford Bridge in the first leg in February, an injury-depleted Chelsea were brushed aside on Saturday as Robert Lewandowski, the Champions League’s top-scorer with 13 goals in seven games, netted twice and created two more.

“It’s a good exercise for us to go up against Bayern and their Champions League experience, with a lot of our players having debut seasons,” said Lampard.

Chelsea were without the injured Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pedro and Willian, while Jorginho and Marcos Alonso were suspended.

“I can see where I want us to go and I know we’ll be back,” added Lampard.

“When you match our Champions League appearances to theirs, I saw lots of good things in the team and also some of the bad we have seen this season.

“It was a hard start for us with conceding two early goals and the result didn’t quite reflect the game, but respect to Bayern, they deserved the win.”

The 42-year-old, who captained Chelsea to their win over Bayern in the 2012 Champions League final in Munich, said the Germans deserve to be considered among the favourites for the title.

Treble-chasing Bayern, who have already won the Bundesliga and German Cup this season, face Barcelona in Lisbon on Friday in the quarter-finals.

“They have a lot of experience and know-how to win this competition, so, yeah, they are among the favourites,” added Lampard.

Neuer wants Bayern Munich to keep Liverpool target Alcantara

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer says he hopes the Bavarians giants can convince Liverpool target, Thiago Alcantara, to stay beyond the end of this season’s Champions League title.

Having won the Bundesliga title in each of his seven seasons at Bayern since joining from Barcelona in 2013, Alcantara, 29, is stalling over extension talks with a year left on his contract.

The midfield playmaker has been linked to English Premier League champions Liverpool.

Bayern host Chelsea on Saturday in the last 16, return leg of the Champions League holding a 3-0 lead from the first leg in London last February before the coronavirus pandemic halted the competition.

Alcantara is back in the Bayern team after groin surgery in June and Neuer “hopes” the Champions League campaign is not the Spanish international’s swansong for the German giants.

“Thiago had an operation, but is now fully back. He makes a good impression and he can be the engine in our midfield system,” said Neuer, Bayern’s goalkeeper and captain, in Munich on Friday.

Team-mate Thomas Mueller has already said it would be “bitter” should Alcantara leave Bayern after their European campaign.

With right-back Benjamin Pavard injured, Germany international Joshua Kimmich will drop into defence with Thiago taking his central midfield place.

Having already won an eighth straight Bundesliga title and lifted the German Cup this season, Bayern are chasing the treble and are among the favourites from the Champions League title.

Should they see off injury-hit Chelsea to reach the quarter-finals, Bayern face Barcelona or Napoli in Lisbon next Friday in a straight knock-out tie.

“First we have to get through against Chelsea,” said Neuer with Bayern on a 12-match winning streak, including last Friday’s 1-0 friendly win over Marseille.

“Then there are knockout games, they are always like finals.

“It also depends on the form of the day. There are very top-class teams and every mistake can be punished.

“We’re very positive, looking forward to what’s coming and are in good shape.”