After some big pullouts including Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty, the US Open got some relief when Novak Djokovic announced that he will be competing in the Major.
Djokovic will arrive in New York on August 15 and with his big rivals missing, he will have a very good chance of adding to his Grand Slam haul. It was also be an opportunity for him to set the right example and show that he has learned from the Adria Tour fiasco.
Here’s the statement Djokovic released on his official site:
“I am happy to confirm that I will participate at the Western & Southern Open and US Open this year.
It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited.
During my career, I have played some of my best matches at the USTA Billie Jean King National tennis center.
I am aware that this time around it will be very different with all the protocols and safety measures that are put in place to protect players and people of NY.
Nevertheless, I have trained hard with my team and got my body in shape so I am ready to adapt to new conditions. I’ve done all the check-ups to make sure I am fully recovered and I am ready to get back on court fully committed to playing my best tennis.
I respect and appreciate everyone taking time, effort, and energy to organize these two events for the tennis players to be able to go back to their working field.
Unfortunately for the players and the game itself, the current situation is not allowing everyone to travel and compete at the same level of risk, and I hope the situation will change soon and we will all be back to doing what we love and do best.”