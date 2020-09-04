Football Sports Development Ltd, organisers of the Indian Super League, have invited bids from interested clubs to participate in the next season of India’s top league.

Given that FSDL’s notice of invitation comes just after it was announced that East Bengal have found a main sponsor, it is rather obvious that the Kolkata giants will be lining up a bid to become the 11th team in the ISL.

Bids have been invited from six cities – Delhi, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Siliguri and Bhopal.

On Wednesday, East Bengal reportedly made a breakthrough in their search of a new investor. According to multiple reports, Cement manufacturer Shree Cements has been finalised as the investor for East Bengal.

“We are on our way to finalise the deal by today evening. So I would urge fans and everybody else to wait for the good news to arrive,” the official told indianexpress.com on conditions of anonymity.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who reportedly played a key role in helping East Bengal rope in the investor, also confirmed the development in a press conference on Wednesday.