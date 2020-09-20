More than 400 days after his last competitive match, MS Dhoni took to the field for Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in the Indian Premier League season-opener and registered his 100th win as captain in the tournament.

Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis hit half-centuries while Sam Curran played a crucial cameo as CSK chased down 163 in the last over of second innings. Rayudu (71 off 48) and du Plessis (58 not-out off 44) came together to put on a brilliant 115-run partnership for the third wicket

Watch: Rayudu, du Plessis star in run-chase as CSK snap five-match losing streak against MI

Dhoni’s astute captaincy was backed up by some brilliant bowling at the back end as CSK restricted MI to 162/9 in Abu Dhabi.

CSK’s new recruits – leg-spinner Piyush Chawla (1/21 in 4 overs) and left-arm seamer Sam Curran (1/28 in 4 overs) – made a fantastic first impression while Lungi Ngidi (3/38 in 4 overs) and Deepak Chahar (2/32 in 4 overs) came back brilliantly at the death overs.

For Mumbai Indians, Quinton de Kock (33 off 20 balls, 5x4) and Saurabh Tiwary (42 off 31 balls, 3x4, 1x6) played well, but couldn’t convert their starts as the defending champions got only 76 runs in their back-10.

This result marked the eighth consecutive defeat for Mumbai Indians in their opening match of an IPL season.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the highly-awaited match between arch-rivals:

Delighted for @RayuduAmbati. For all the fire within him, I think he needs a friendly arm around his shoulder. That is why he has done so well for @ChennaiIPL — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 19, 2020

Ambati Rayudu’s intent surely made the difference today. It certainly allowed Faf to take his own time and play the anchor role to perfection to his liking. A good start for the @ChennaiIPL. Also so glad that the IPL is back. #MIvCSK — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) September 19, 2020

Mumbai Indians losing their IPL opener is basically the first predictable thing that has happened in 2020. — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) September 19, 2020

#MI won the first four overs in both the innings....and #CSK the rest of the game. What an opening game....well done Team Dhoni 🙌✊ #MIvCSK #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 19, 2020

Dad's army showing why Baap baap hota hai #IPL2020 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) September 19, 2020

Just a normal day:



Sun rose in the East



Dhoni remained not out



Mumbai lost the IPL opener#IPL2020 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 19, 2020

Mumbai Indians keep their record intact in the UAE. #Dream11IPL — Manya (@CSKian716) September 19, 2020

One thing is certain Sam Curran loves Indian bowling, be it - India or Mumbai Indians!#IPL2020#MIvCSK #CSKvsMI #Dream11IPL2020 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 19, 2020

Inspired elevation of Sam Curran. Dhoni still pulling off some great captaincy decisions. — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) September 19, 2020

Saurabh Tiwary top-scored for MI and Ambati Rayudu scores the first fifty of the season.

Who would have thought this would happen in the season opener in IPL 2020!!!#MIvCSK #IPL2020 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 19, 2020

That’s two wickets for Faf du Plessis!#IPL2020 — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) September 19, 2020

Don't think anyone in earth could have predicted Saurabh Tiwary hitting first six of #IPL2020 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 19, 2020

Take that Kohli. Take that Shastri. Take that MSK! — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) September 19, 2020

CSK have sent their finisher. Sam Curran finishes matches, series and oppositions. Indians will never forget. #CSKvMI — Manya (@CSKian716) September 19, 2020