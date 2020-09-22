For the first time since 2016, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to win their first game of the Indian Premier League season. In 2016, they had beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad and they repeated the feat in the UAE.

Of course, it didn’t always look like RCB were headed for a win. At one point, SRH were cruising at 121/2 after 15.1 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal, who had been RCB’s best bowler, came on to bowl his last over.

But instead of playing out his over, Jonny Bairstow went for the big shot and was bowled. Then, Vijay Shankar was bowled off the next ball. Two wickets off two balls and it all went downhill after that. Sunrisers lost their last eight wickets for 32 runs as they self-destructed after doing all the hard work while chasing 164.

Watch: Chahal stars as stunning Sunrisers collapse hands Kohli’s RCB a winning start in IPL 2020

Inexperience in the middle order and some really poor decision-making saw RCB come out winners. RCB skipper Virat Kohli wasn’t complaining but almost no one could believe the manner in which SRH collapsed.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to RCB’s win and SRH’s collapse:

Worst eight-wicket collapses in IPL run chases



15/8 (101/2-116) SRH vs DC Hyderabad 2019

32/8 (121/2-153) SRH vs RCB Dubai 2020 *

33/8 (83/2-116) KXIP vs Deccan Dharamsala 2011#SRHvRCB #IPL2020 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 21, 2020

What a comeback by @RCBTweets !!



Only the second time a team has taken EIGHT WICKETS in the last five overs while defending in IPL (first was DC v SRH, 2019)



Finally their bowlers succeeded in the death overs.



Ee saala cup namde? #RCBvSRH #IPL2020 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 21, 2020

Like #KXIP who did so last night, #SRH has shown us tonight how to orchestrate a defeat from the jaws of a certain victory! 🙆‍♀️#IPL2020#Dream11IPL#RCBVsSRH#SRHvsRCB — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 21, 2020

Both teams tried hard to lose the game, SRH trumped by playing poorer cricket. Great start by RCB. Chahal, the magician & DDP were the biggest positives. Would be interesting to see if Kohli continues to bowl 3 Dube overs in the death. Indha saalee avanga dhaan polarke. #IPL2020 — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) September 21, 2020

I see @SunRisers needing someone to look after the 2nd half of the innings and won't be surprised if Manish Pandey drops to 4 (3 if there is a great start). And @RCBTweets were bailed out by Chahal today. See the impressive Saini emerging as the death bowler. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 21, 2020

Fine win for RCB, but SRH messed things up for themselves when in sight of a comfortable win. Bairstow and Pandey dismissals totally unwarranted. But credit to Chahal and Saini for splendid bowing under durress — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 21, 2020

A very messy game after 2 blockbusters. RCB offered it to SRH on a plate but the latter's middle order is as thin as a toothpick. Getting Nabi in might do something better. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) September 21, 2020

Crazy Collapse by #SRH Freak Incidents right from Warners Dismissal to Garg nd Sharmas Wickets.

But this guy Navdeep Saini @navdeepsaini96 is surely an Exciting FAST Bowling Prospect for India 👍🏼👏🏼 #SRHvRCB #SRHvsRCB #IPL2020 — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) September 21, 2020

The biggest problem with SRH is that it is heavily dependent on 3 batsmen & once they are gone, the rest of the team falls in no time.The middle order is weak & disorganized.The silly mistakes cost us the match. #SRHvRCB — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) September 21, 2020