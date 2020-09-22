For the first time since 2016, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to win their first game of the Indian Premier League season. In 2016, they had beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad and they repeated the feat in the UAE.
Of course, it didn’t always look like RCB were headed for a win. At one point, SRH were cruising at 121/2 after 15.1 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal, who had been RCB’s best bowler, came on to bowl his last over.
But instead of playing out his over, Jonny Bairstow went for the big shot and was bowled. Then, Vijay Shankar was bowled off the next ball. Two wickets off two balls and it all went downhill after that. Sunrisers lost their last eight wickets for 32 runs as they self-destructed after doing all the hard work while chasing 164.
Inexperience in the middle order and some really poor decision-making saw RCB come out winners. RCB skipper Virat Kohli wasn’t complaining but almost no one could believe the manner in which SRH collapsed.
