IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB live: Virat Kohli opts to bowl first in clash against KL Rahul and Co
Here are live updates of the Indian Premier League 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Live updates
7:12 pm: KXIP playing XI – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.
7:10 pm: RCB playing XI – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.
7:08 pm: KL Rahul at the toss – “There were a lot of positives (in the first game). Mayank Agarwal’s batting and our team’s fight was heartening. Chris Gayle will come in at the right time, don’t worry about it.”
7:06 pm: Virat Kohli at the toss – “It’s a fresh wicket. There’s a bit of dew in the second half and when the ball gets wet it’s hard to execute.”
7:01 pm: RCB have won the toss and will bowl first!
RCB are going in with an unchanged XI, while KXIP have replaced Chris Jordan and K Gowtham with James Neesham and Murugan Ashwin.
6:58 pm: Here’s some trivia for you heading into tonight’s game:
- West Indian veteran Chris Gayle is 142 runs away from 1000 IPL runs for KXIP. Will he get a game tonight?
- RCB skipper Virat Kohli needs a further 74 runs to complete 5500 IPL runs.
- RCB’s South African paceman Dale Steyn needs 3 wickets to complete 100 wickets in the IPL.
- RCB batsman AB de Villiers, who got a fine fifty in the first match, is 54 runs away from 4500 IPL runs.
6:57 pm: KXIP and RCB have played each other 24 times till now and the record is tied at 12-12.
6:45 pm: We received tragic news on Thursday as Dean Jones died at the age of 59 in Mumbai. Here’s reliving a classic knock by the former Australian cricketer:
6:40 pm: Royal Challengers Bangalore are seeking their first title and they got just the start they were hoping for with a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opener. Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal made key contributions for RCB in that game. Read all about it here.
6:35 pm: We have had one Super Over in this year’s IPL so far and that saw Kings XI Punjab go down to Delhi Capitals. Marcus Stoinis played a starring role with both bat and ball in that game. Read about the Australian all-rounder’s exploits here.
Hello everyone and welcome to live updates of IPL 2020’s match No 6 between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be played in Dubai.
While KL Rahul’s KXIP suffered a heartbreaking defeat after a Super Over against Delhi Capitals in their first game, Virat Kohli’s RCB started their campaign with in a win against 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.