7:12 pm: KXIP playing XI – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

7:10 pm: RCB playing XI – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.

7:08 pm: KL Rahul at the toss – “There were a lot of positives (in the first game). Mayank Agarwal’s batting and our team’s fight was heartening. Chris Gayle will come in at the right time, don’t worry about it.”

7:06 pm: Virat Kohli at the toss – “It’s a fresh wicket. There’s a bit of dew in the second half and when the ball gets wet it’s hard to execute.”

7:01 pm: RCB have won the toss and will bowl first!

RCB are going in with an unchanged XI, while KXIP have replaced Chris Jordan and K Gowtham with James Neesham and Murugan Ashwin.

6:58 pm: Here’s some trivia for you heading into tonight’s game:

- West Indian veteran Chris Gayle is 142 runs away from 1000 IPL runs for KXIP. Will he get a game tonight?

- RCB skipper Virat Kohli needs a further 74 runs to complete 5500 IPL runs.

- RCB’s South African paceman Dale Steyn needs 3 wickets to complete 100 wickets in the IPL.

- RCB batsman AB de Villiers, who got a fine fifty in the first match, is 54 runs away from 4500 IPL runs.

6:57 pm: KXIP and RCB have played each other 24 times till now and the record is tied at 12-12.

6:45 pm: We received tragic news on Thursday as Dean Jones died at the age of 59 in Mumbai. Here’s reliving a classic knock by the former Australian cricketer:

6:40 pm: Royal Challengers Bangalore are seeking their first title and they got just the start they were hoping for with a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opener. Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal made key contributions for RCB in that game. Read all about it here.

6:35 pm: We have had one Super Over in this year’s IPL so far and that saw Kings XI Punjab go down to Delhi Capitals. Marcus Stoinis played a starring role with both bat and ball in that game. Read about the Australian all-rounder’s exploits here.

Hello everyone and welcome to live updates of IPL 2020’s match No 6 between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be played in Dubai.

While KL Rahul’s KXIP suffered a heartbreaking defeat after a Super Over against Delhi Capitals in their first game, Virat Kohli’s RCB started their campaign with in a win against 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.