IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH live: Warner elects to bat first, both teams ring in changes to their XIs
Live updates
7.21 pm: Both KKR and SRH have made a number of changes to their playing XIs. Both teams are looking for their first win. David Warner and Co will bat first. We’re minutes away from the first ball in Abu Dhabi!
7.12 pm: The captains at the toss –
Dinesh Karthik: “We are kind of okay with bowling first. We have Nagarkoti and Varun coming in for Sandeep and Nikhil.”
David Warner: “I don’t think too much is going to change throughout the course of this game. Nabi comes in for Marsh, Saha comes in for Vijay Shankar, who has tweaked his back a bit and Sandeep Sharma misses out as Khaleel comes in.”
7.02 pm: TOSS – David Warner has won the toss and SRH will bat first! In the last 6 games, captains elected to bowl first and ended up losing.
6.52 pm: It’s SRH opener Jonny Bairstow’s birthday today! Will he power the men in orange to a win tonight?
6.50 pm: Pitch report by JP Duminy and Ian Bishop – “There’s a nice green covering on the surface. Will that encourage the teams to go for an extra pacer or batter? Al in all, it’s a beautiful surface.”
Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be seeking their first win of Indian Premier League 2020 when the two teams clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
While KKR went down to Mumbai Indians in their opener, SRH suffered a defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first game.
KKR have the head-to-head advantage but this is a new seasons and SRH won’t give too much thought to the past.
Head-to-head
|Matches
|KKR wins
|SRH wins
|Ties
|KKR win%
|SRH win%
|17
|10
|7
|0
|58.82
|41.18