Australia’s Alyssa Healy broke Indian great Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s record in the second Twenty20 International against New Zealand on Sunday to become the most successful wicketkeeper in the format.

With her 92nd dismissal behind the stumps – a catch to dismiss Lauren Down on 12 – Healy surpassed the former India captain’s record for most dismissals as a wicketkeeper. Her 91st dismissal came earlier in the match when she stumped Amy Satterthwaite, who was the top scorer for the White Ferns with a 25-ball 30.

The 30-year-old, who made her T20I debut in February 2010, has taken 42 catches and affected 50 stumpings in her 10-year career so far, having played 114 matches. Dhoni has a total of 57 catches and 34 stumpings in his career spanning 98 T20I matches.

Incidentally, Healy had no idea about the record and deflected praise on to the bowlers for Australia’s dominant eight-wicket win. Considered one of the best keepers in the game, the World Cup winner is also a destructive opener.

🚨 Stat alert 🚨



Alyssa Healy has surpassed MS Dhoni's record of most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in T20Is 🔥



Healy ▶️ 92

Dhoni ▶️ 91#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/7OrqmR0vAo — ICC (@ICC) September 27, 2020

“It’s obviously a very nice individual accolade but it reflects better on our bowling attack than myself. It just shows the strength of our bowling attack we’ve had throughout my career that they are giving these opportunities,” she was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“Makes me think about all the ones I’ve missed but at the same it is nice, but it’s more credit to the bowlers. There’s a lot of stuff you do as a wicketkeeper, so for me, I’m always really content when I come off the field and I’ve had a good day behind the stumps.

Didn’t feel like I had a great day today so it’s sort of a weird feeling. I love wicketkeeping, have done it my whole life - much as I wanted to be a bowler I love my keeping - so if I come off the ground and I’ve done my job for the bowlers and team, more often than not I’m pretty happy,” she added.

Dhoni retired from international cricket last month, which means Healy will have the chance to keep adding on to the record.