Victoria Azarenka, runner up at the recent US Open, crashed out in the second round of Roland Garros after losing in straight sets Wednesday to Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova while Serena Williams withdrew ahead of her second round match with an Achilles injury giving Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova a walkover.

The Belarusian 10th seed hit 38 unforced errors in a 6-2, 6-2 defeat against a player who hadn’t won a Grand Slam match in five years before her first-round victory over Venus Williams.

Schmiedlova, the world number 161, will play Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska for a place in the last 16. Podoroska knkocked out 23rd seed Yulia Putintseva 6-3. 1-6, 6-2.

Earlier, third seed Elina Svitolina overcame Mexican qualifier Renata Zarazua 6-3, 0-6, 6-2 to advance to the third round.

The Ukrainian is coming off a 15th WTA title at Strasbourg last week and is a two-time quarter-finalist at Roland Garros. She will take on Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova, seeded 27th, for a place in the last 16.

Also Read: Serena Williams withdraws ahead of second round match due to injury

More results to follow

Results so far

Second Round

Elina Svitolina (UKR x3) bt Renata Zarazua (MEX) 6-3, 0-6, 6-2

Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x27) bt Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-3, 6-3

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x10) 6-2, 6-2

Nadia Podoroska (ARG) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x23) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2

Tsvetana Pironkova (BUL) bt Serena Williams (USA x6) walkover

With AFP Inputs