IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live: Which team will keep the momentum going?
Follow live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Live updates
6.57 pm: Not far away from the toss. Fun fact (kind of): The team winning the toss has lost nine out 11 matches so far.
6.41: “When you marry technique with temperament, you have a winner”: Sunil Gavaskar on Shubman Gill. He is really stirring up excitement among fans, sky is the limit for him if he keeps doing well.
6.32 pm: Before we look forward to tonight’s match... a look back at these two teams’ star performers in the last two matches:
The Sharjah Redemption: Rahul Tewatia and the art of not giving up
Shubman Gill’s classy knock against SRH showed he can mix flair with composure and that’s a great sign
6.30 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 12 of the Indian Premier League. Tonight, Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium.
Worth noting that Royals are the only unbeaten team remaining in the tournament after Delhi Capitals lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday night. Honestly, who would have thought this would be a No 1 vs No 7 clash (with Royals on top) when the schedule was announced.
Here’s how the table looks as of now:
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|2
|2
|0
|+0.615
|4
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|2
|1
|+0.483
|4
|3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|3
|2
|1
|-1.450
|4
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|3
|1
|2
|+1.498
|2
|5
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|1
|2
|+0.654
|2
|6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|-0.228
|2
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2
|1
|1
|-0.767
|2
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|1
|2
|-0.840
|2