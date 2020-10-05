Delhi Capitals’ Ravichandran Ashwin caused a social media stir after he warned Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Aaron Finch for getting too far out of his crease at the non-striker’s end instead of running him out in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

The Indian spinner was bowling in the second innings of the match RCB when the incident occurred.

‘Mankading’, as the form of dismissal is colloquially named after former India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, was in focus even before this year’s tournament began in UAE.

Ashwin had divided opinions when he had run Jos Buttler out in similar fashion in last year’s IPL when he was playing with Kings XI Punjab,

After sealing his move to Delhi Capitals, coach Ricky Ponting had said that he would speak to Ashwin about running the non-striker out.

The duo had conversations over the issue and it seems to have had an impact on Ashwin’s approach to it after he decided to warn Finch instead of running him out during the third over of RCB’s chase.

If anyone was worried that the decision would come back to haunt the Delhi Capitals, Finch was dismissed in the next over as Axar Patel had him caught behind.

But the incident got Twitter going and this is how fans reacted on the social media platform:

Finch is taking the piss here, you can't be more than a crease length out of the bloody crease man! https://t.co/PTwQlpB9wP — Tommy Stewart (@tomandrewstew) October 5, 2020

Well Finch was out. Ashwin is kind. I am sure Ponting is like “You should have got him out” 🤣 #RCBvDC — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) October 5, 2020

Reaction from Ponting after Ashwin giving the Mankad Warning to Finch. pic.twitter.com/gYSym6PPo0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 5, 2020

Man, I am furious! For me, Ashwin was someone who'd show the way for young guys coming up.



He had that courage! For Ponting to have overpowered that is utter disappointment.#RCBvsDC — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) October 5, 2020

Only thing Ashwin did wrong there was not running him out. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) October 5, 2020

Ashwin should've run Finch out. Stupid of him not to. Wait for Finch to now get a match winning score #IPL2020 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) October 5, 2020

Cricket Twitter after Ashwin chose not to mankad: pic.twitter.com/ueo1WhTMkE — Manya (@CSKian716) October 5, 2020

Jos Buttler To Ashwin pic.twitter.com/woRH6Q0TW3 — 🇮🇳 A M A R 🕊️ (@imShinde777) October 5, 2020

Still angry with Ashwin by the way.. — SMM (@Shhy10) October 5, 2020

Ashwin has gone soft...I am sad. — if Shrikant,who can? (@HomerOpines) October 5, 2020

The only thing Ashwin's done wrong there is not Mankad him. #IPL2020 #RCBvDC — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 5, 2020