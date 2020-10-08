David Warner simply loves batting against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.

Having finished as the highest run-scorer in IPL 2019 (692 runs at an average of 69.2), Warner has looked in decent touch in the 13th edition as well. In the first five games SRH played in IPL 2020, the Australian opener got scores of 6, 36, 45, 28 and 60.

IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab: Live score, updates and commentary

And in the sixth game against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday, Warner found his groove quickly and made his way to another half-century.

In the process, the 33-year-old also ended up registering his ninth successive 50-plus score against KXIP. And to top that, he created the record of becoming the first batsman to get 50 scores of 50-plus runs in the IPL.

David Warner becomes the first batsman in IPL history to make 50 scores of 50 or more.



Most 50+ scores in IPL:

50 - WARNER

42 - Kohli

39 - Raina/Rohit

38 - ABD

37 - Dhawan#KXIPvsSRH #IPL2020 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 8, 2020

Warner eventually fell for 52 off 40 against Kings XI Punjab but his opening partnership of 160 runs with Jonny Bairstow provided a solid foundation for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Watch highlights of Warner’s half-century against KXIP here: