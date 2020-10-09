IPL 2020, RR vs DC live: Steve Smith elects to bowl first, Rajasthan Royals make two changes
Follow live updates from match No 23 of Indian Premier League 2020.
Live updates
After 2 overs, DC are 13/1 (Prithvi 7, Iyer 1)
Skipper Shreyas Iyer joins Prithvi Shaw at the crease. Both batsmen have runs under their belt this season. Important partnership this for DC. A successful first over for Jofra Archer.
After 1.3 overs, DC are 12/1 – Dhawan is gone!
OUT! Jofra Archer strikes early for RR! Shikhar Dhawan find the middle of the bat but it goes straight to mid-wicket. Not the start DC were hoping for in Sharjah.
After 1 over, DC are 7/0 (Prithvi 2, Dhawan 5)
Varun Aaron, playing his first game this season, bowls five decent balls to start but then drifts to the pads and Shikhar Dhawan clips it away for four.
7.29 pm: We’re ready for the start of match No 23! Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan opening the batting for Delhi Capitals, Varun Aaron has the new ball in hand for RR. Here we go!
7.08 pm: Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (w), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron.
7.03 pm: TOSS – Steve Smith wins the toss and RR will bowl first! Rajasthan Royals have two changes: Ankit Rajpoot and Tom Curran are out, Andrew Tye and Varun Aaron come in. Delhi Capitals are playing with an unchanged XI.
6.50 pm: Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have played each other 20 times so far, with RR emerging victorious 11 times. Who’s going to take it tonight?
6.40 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of match No 23 of Indian Premier League 2020. Tonight, Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
It’s an important game for Rajasthan Royals. Steve Smith and Co their first two matches of the season but have lost the last three. They will take confidence from the fact that tonight’s game is in Sharjah, the venue where they’ve collected all their points so far.
Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, can go top of the table if they win tonight. Shreyas Iyer and Co have won four out of their five matches so far and look strong in every department.
IPL 2020 points table ahead of match No 23
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|4
|2
|+1.488
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|4
|1
|+1.060
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|3
|3
|+0.232
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5
|3
|2
|+0.002
|6
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|5
|3
|2
|-1.355
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|2
|4
|-0.371
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|2
|3
|-0.826
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|6
|1
|5
|-0.431
|2