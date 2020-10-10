French Open 2020, women’s singles final live updates: Sofia Kenin vs Iga Swiatek
Live updates
1827 IST: At 19, Swiatek is the youngest player to reach the women’s French Open final since Kim Clijsters in 2001 and she has lost only 23 games on her way to it!
1826 IST: Sofia Kenin says she is very comfortable with her bizarre, no-look service action which has carried her into a maiden Roland Garros final. The 21-year-old American has developed the habit of throwing the ball in the air while simultaneously staring down at her feet. Only when the ball is at its high point and her racquet is in motion does she then swivel her head back up.
“I’ve had that my whole career. I know it’s a little bit different. I’ve had great success with it. I think it would be quite wrong to start changing things now,” said Kenin.
1814 IST: The final between the unseeded 19-year-old and fourth-seeded American is the first Grand Slam title clash to feature two players aged 21 or under since 2008.
1812 IST: Swiatek’s path to the final (x indicates seeded player):
1st rd: bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x15) 6-1, 6-2
2nd rd: bt Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE) 6-1, 6-4
3rd rd: bt Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) 6-3, 6-2
4th rd: bt Simona Halep (ROU x1) 6-1, 6-2
QF: bt Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-3, 6-1
SF: bt Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-2, 6-1
1811 IST: Kenin’s path to the final (x indicates seeded player):
1st rd: bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
2nd rd: bt Ana Bogdan (ROU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
3rd rd: bt Irina Bara (ROU) 6-2, 6-0
4th rd: bt Fiona Ferro (FRA) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1
QF: bt Danielle Collins (USA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-0
SF: bt Petra Kvitova (CZE x7) 6-4, 7-5
1805 IST: Sofia Kenin and Iga Swiatek are the last women standing at a French Open tournament unlike any other, full of surprises and held in the autumnal Paris chill after it was delayed four months by the coronavirus pandemic.
Australian Open champion Kenin is targeting a second Grand Slam of the year while the 19-year-old Swiatek has her sights set on becoming Poland’s first major singles champion.
A quick look ahead to the final:
Sofia Kenin (USA x4) v Iga Swiatek (POL)
Head-to-head: First meeting
– Kenin arrived at Roland Garros having suffered an embarrassing double-bagel defeat by Victoria Azarenka in Rome, her lone warm-up match on clay, a surface she used to despise.
The American had never advanced as far the quarter-finals on clay before this fortnight, but now stands a win away from becoming the first woman to capture two Slams in the same season since Angelique Kerber won the Australian and US Open in 2016.
The 21-year-old is hoping her Melbourne experience will give her an edge over Swiatek, who has blasted through to the final for the loss of just 23 games.
“I’ve been there, done that. I know what the emotions are getting into your first Grand Slam final. I’m hoping she’s going to be a little bit nervous,” said Kenin.
Kenin’s hunger and desire ranks among the best, as does her ability to adjust and counter an opponent armed with greater power as witnessed in her victory over Petra Kvitova.
A five-month shutdown of the season due to the Covid-19 outbreak threatened to check the momentum of her triumph Down Under, and Kenin admitted it was hard at first to adapt.
“With the whole pandemic, things kind of got on hold,” she recounted. “I didn’t have really motivation when I knew that everything is shut down.
“It took some time for me to get my motivation back. I finally got it. I feel like I’m playing the best tennis right now, as well.”
Kenin has gone to three sets in four of her six matches and will need to be at her uncompromising best to subdue an opponent who has ruthlessly swept aside the competition, including top seed and favourite Simona Halep.
At 19, Swiatek is the youngest player to reach the women’s French Open final since Kim Clijsters in 2001.
She has matched the run of compatriot Jadwiga Jedrzejowska – the most outstanding Polish player of the interwar period – who finished runner-up at Roland Garros in 1939.
Swiatek is only the second Polish woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open era after Agnieszka Radwanska at Wimbledon in 2012. She had never previously been beyond the last 16.
The latest in a line of teen stars, Swiatek is the seventh unseeded women’s finalist at Roland Garros. Of the previous six, only Jelena Ostapenko in 2017 went on to lift the trophy.
“I will need to be on a different level, the higher level, even though I’m winning easily right now,” said Swiatek. “I’m going to be, like, an underdog.”
Swiatek, then barely 15, beat Kenin 6-4, 7-5 in the French Open junior tournament in 2016, but like Ostapenko three years ago she goes into Saturday’s final hunting her first title of any sort at tour level.
Not that Swiatek, whose work with a psychologist has helped immeasurably with her laser-like focus, expects to be overawed by the occasion.
“Usually I’m that kind of player who is playing better under pressure,” she said. “If I’m not going to choke up, I think everything will be fine.”