IPL 2020, MI vs DC live updates: Battle of two in-form teams
Live updates from match No 27 at IPL 2020.
Team news: Two players making their first appearances for DC tonight: Alex Carey replaces an injured Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane comes in place of Shimron Hetmyer to keep the overseas balance.
TOSS: Shreyas Iyer opts to bat first against Mumbai Indians.
06.55 pm: Here’s how the two teams have fared so far
MI in IPL 2020
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Result
|MI vs CSK
|19 Sep
|Abu Dhabi
|MI lost by 5 wickets
|KKR vs MI
|23 Sep
|Abu Dhabi
|MI won by 49 runs
|RCB vs MI
|28 Sep
|Dubai
|MI lost in Super Over
|KXIP vs MI
|1 Oct
|Abu Dhabi
|MI won by 48 runs
|MI vs SRH
|4 Oct
|Sharjah
|MI won by 34 runs
|MI vs RR
|6 Oct
|Abu Dhabi
|MI won by 57 runs
DC in IPL 2020
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Result
|DC vs KXIP
|20 Sep
|Dubai
|DC won Super Over
|CSK vs DC
|25 Sep
|Dubai
|DC won by 44 runs
|DC vs SRH
|29 Sep
|Abu Dhabi
|DC lost by 15 runs
|DC vs KKR
|3 Oct,
|Sharjah
|DC won by 18 runs
|RCB vs DC
|5 Oct
|Dubai
|DC won by 59 runs
|RR vs DC
|9 Oct
|Sharjah
|DC won by 46 runs
06.45 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 27 in the Indian Premier League. It’s the battle between arguably the two best teams of the tournament so far. Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals.
Many small battles are expected to unfold when the season’s two most consistent teams – Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals – cross swords in a clash of heavyweights.
Be it a potent top-order, a strong middle-order or a lethal bowling attack, there is hardly anything that separates the two sides.
If at all one team has a slight upper hand in any department, it’s the experience in Mumbai Indians camp. It’s a battle between the team that’s been there and done that, repeatedly versus the young team that’s got hold of everyone’s attention this season.
Read MI vs DC preview here.