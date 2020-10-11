In Dubai, Tewatia is doing a madness again along with Parag. Live here.

Team news: Two players making their first appearances for DC tonight: Alex Carey replaces an injured Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane comes in place of Shimron Hetmyer to keep the overseas balance.

TOSS: Shreyas Iyer opts to bat first against Mumbai Indians.

06.55 pm: Here’s how the two teams have fared so far

MI in IPL 2020

Match Date Venue Result
MI vs CSK 19 Sep Abu Dhabi MI lost by 5 wickets
KKR vs MI 23 Sep Abu Dhabi MI won by 49 runs
RCB vs MI 28 Sep Dubai MI lost in Super Over 
KXIP vs MI 1 Oct Abu Dhabi MI won by 48 runs
MI vs SRH 4 Oct Sharjah MI won by 34 runs
MI vs RR 6 Oct Abu Dhabi MI won by 57 runs

DC in IPL 2020

Match Date Venue Result
DC vs KXIP 20 Sep Dubai DC won Super Over
CSK vs DC 25 Sep Dubai DC won by 44 runs
DC vs SRH 29 Sep Abu Dhabi DC lost by 15 runs
DC vs KKR 3 Oct, Sharjah DC won by 18 runs
RCB vs DC 5 Oct Dubai DC won by 59 runs
RR vs DC 9 Oct Sharjah DC won by 46 runs

06.45 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 27 in the Indian Premier League. It’s the battle between arguably the two best teams of the tournament so far. Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals.

Many small battles are expected to unfold when the season’s two most consistent teams – Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals – cross swords in a clash of heavyweights.

Be it a potent top-order, a strong middle-order or a lethal bowling attack, there is hardly anything that separates the two sides.

If at all one team has a slight upper hand in any department, it’s the experience in Mumbai Indians camp. It’s a battle between the team that’s been there and done that, repeatedly versus the young team that’s got hold of everyone’s attention this season.

