IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals live: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, DC will bat first
Live updates from match No 30 of IPL 2020.
Live updates
7.04 pm: DC win the toss and will bat first.
One change to DC’s playing XI: Shikhar, Prithvi, Ajinkya, Shreyas (C), Stoinis, Carey (WK), Tushar, Axar, Ashwin, Kagiso, Nortje
RR going with an unchanged XI.
Rajasthan Royals XI: B Stokes, J Buttler, S Smith, S Samson, R Uthappa, R Parag, R Tewatia, J Archer, S Gopal, J Unadkat, K Tyagi
6.62 pm: Kevin Pietersen feels the pitch is pretty dry and he is calling it a new ball wicket. But we have also seen the spinners starting to have a big impact on matches. KP feels if you win the toss, you must bat first.
6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 30 in the Indian Premier League, 2020 edition. The battle tonight is between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.
Here’s how the points table looks like ahead of tonight’s clash:
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|5
|2
|+1.327
|10
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|5
|2
|+1.038
|10
|3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|5
|2
|-0.116
|10
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|4
|3
|-0.577
|8
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|3
|5
|+0.009
|6
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|3
|5
|-0.390
|6
|7
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|3
|4
|-0.872
|6
|8
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|1
|6
|-0.381
|2