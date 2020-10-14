7.04 pm: DC win the toss and will bat first.

One change to DC’s playing XI: Shikhar, Prithvi, Ajinkya, Shreyas (C), Stoinis, Carey (WK), Tushar, Axar, Ashwin, Kagiso, Nortje

RR going with an unchanged XI.

Rajasthan Royals XI: B Stokes, J Buttler, S Smith, S Samson, R Uthappa, R Parag, R Tewatia, J Archer, S Gopal, J Unadkat, K Tyagi

6.62 pm: Kevin Pietersen feels the pitch is pretty dry and he is calling it a new ball wicket. But we have also seen the spinners starting to have a big impact on matches. KP feels if you win the toss, you must bat first.

6.40 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 30 in the Indian Premier League, 2020 edition. The battle tonight is between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

Here’s how the points table looks like ahead of tonight’s clash:

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
1  Mumbai Indians 7 5 2 +1.327 10
2  Delhi Capitals 7 5 2 +1.038 10
3  Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 5 2 -0.116 10
4  Kolkata Knight Riders 7 4 3 -0.577 8
5  Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 3 5 +0.009 6
6  Chennai Super Kings 8 3 5 -0.390 6
7  Rajasthan Royals 7 3 4 -0.872 6
8  Kings XI Punjab 7 1 6 -0.381 2
via iplt20.com