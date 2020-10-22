IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live: SRH win toss, they will have a bowl first
All the live updates from the must-win game between RR and SRH.
Live updates
7.10 pm: Forced changes for SRH.
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: D Warner, J Bairstow, M Pandey, P Garg, V Shankar, J Holder, A Samad, R Khan, S Nadeem, S Sharma, T Natarajan
7.09 pm: No changes to the RR playing XI.
Rajasthan Royals XI: B Stokes, R Uthappa, S Samson, S Smith, J Buttler, R Parag, R Tewatia, J Archer, S Gopal, A Rajpoot, K Tyagi
7.02 pm: Just one of the last nine matches in IPL 2020 has been won by the side batting first - and that took a Super Over.
7.00 pm: SRH won the toss and they will have a bowl first.
6.51 pm: Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the match due to injury and that complicates things for SRH a bit.
6.49 pm: Here’s how the two teams have matched up over the years...
|Mat
|SRH wins
|RR wins
|SRH vs RR
|12
|6
|6
6.40 pm: The young guns from both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad could be the key in testing times when both teams square off in a must-win Indian Premier League game today.
Whether it is Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad of Sunrisers or Kartik Tyagi and Riyan Parag of the Royals, the youngsters from both sides will be in focus as the seniors struggle to take the team over the line.
The Sunrisers are currently tottering on the second last place in the eight-team table with just six points from nine game while Royals are just ahead with eight points.