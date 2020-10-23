IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Live: Pollard elects to bowl first as Rohit misses out, Chennai make 3 changes
Follow live coverage of match No 41 of Indian Premier League 2020 from Sharjah.
Live updates
After 0.5 over, CSK are 0/1 – Ruturaj is gone!
OUT! CSK are off to a terrible start as Trent Boult has dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad LBW for a duck. The umpire said not-out but MI took DRS and it showed three reds. Ambati Rayudu is the new man at the crease.
7.30 pm: We’re ready for live action in Sharjah! Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis are opening the batting for CSK. Trent Boult has the new ball in hand for MI. Here we go!
7.09 pm: Playing XIs
MI: Quinton de Kock (w), Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
CSK: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir.
7.05 pm: Three changes for CSK: Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla are out. Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan and Ruturaj Gaikwad come in.
7.03 pm: TOSS – Kieron Pollard has won the toss and MI will bowl first! Big news is that Rohit Sharma misses out for Mumbai Indians tonight due to a left hamstring injury. Saurabh Tiwary replaces him.
6.56 pm: The last time these two teams squared-up, which was the first match of this season, it was Ambati Rayudu who led CSK to victory. Read all about that knock from the right-hander here.
6.45 pm: Mumbai Indians have a healthy lead over their great rivals Chennai Super Kings in their head-to-head. Now would be a good time for MS Dhoni and Co to get one back.
Head-to-head
|Mat
|CSK wins
|MI wins
|CSK win%
|MI win%
|CSK vs MI
|29
|12
|17
|41.37
|58.63
6.40 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of match No 41 of Indian Premier League 2020. Tonight, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings take on Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
IPL 2020 points table ahead of match No 41
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|7
|3
|+0.774
|14
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10
|7
|3
|+0.182
|14
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|6
|3
|+1.201
|12
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|5
|5
|-0.828
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|4
|6
|+0.092
|8
|Kings XI Punjab
|10
|4
|6
|-0.177
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|4
|7
|-0.620
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|3
|7
|-0.463
|6