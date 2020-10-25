After 10.3 overs in their innings, MI were cruising at 90/1. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were going well and they had set the platform for the big-hitters to come in and make merry.

But that is when Jofra Archer produced a moment of rare magic to send back Kishan. The delivery from Kartik Tyagi was wide and the left-handed Kishan threw his bat at it. For a moment, it looked like it would go just above Archer at a widish third-man.

But somehow, Jofra put one hand up and pulled off what is arguably the catch of the tournament. You have to see it to believe it.

Watch the catch below: