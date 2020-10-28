Indian cricket team physio Nitin Patel had informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India that opening batsman and vice-captain Rohit Sharm would require 2-3 weeks of rest to be fully fit and take part in India’s tour of Australia before the selection committee picked the squads for the tour, The Indian Express reported.

Patel also sent a detailed medical report on Rohit Sharma to the board after consulting two other specialist doctors who also advised three more weeks of rest for the 33-year-old.

“Patel had submitted a detailed fitness report of every player. It’s a normal procedure where the Indian team physio informs the board and selection committee about which player is fit and which player is not. The selectors were informed that Rohit will not be available for selection due to injury. He even submitted two expert doctors’ advice who both said Rohit needs rest for two to three weeks,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

The BCCI however expected Rohit Sharma to miss the remainder of the IPL in order to get fit for the Australia tour. The plan was for him to rest and travel with the squad to Australia and stay in the bio-bubble with the team where he would be able to recover.

However, much in contrast with BCCI’s plans, Mumbai Indians posted a video of Rohit Sharma batting in the nets ahead of their game against RCB causing confusion over the nature and seriousness of his injury.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar criticised the BCCI for the lack of transparency on Sharma’s injury.

“If he is in the nets, then honestly I don’t know what kind of injury it is. I think a little bit of transparency, a little bit of openness about what actually is the problem with him will help everybody,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

The BCCI, however, still expect him to be fit for the tour if the injury is managed well.

“The injury as of now is manageable. We are hopeful that he can travel with the team. He can continue to be in the bio- bubble with the team, in air-travel and in the Australian hotel. That’s the plan, still,” the official added.

Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday, a game that Rohit Sharma is expected to miss. The Indian vice-captain has suffered his second injury this year having had to return from New Zealand in February.