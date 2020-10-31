The highest individual score by a wicketkeeper-batsman in men’s One-Day Internationals is 183 and was made by Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his very first year in international cricket.

The year was 2005 and the dasher from Jharkhand was still finding his feet in the Indian team, especially the batting order. Already famous for his blistering 148 against Pakistan earlier in the year, Dhoni’s ability to hit big and run quickly was in the process of being established.

But on October 31, 2005, taking on Sri Lanka in Jaipur, Dhoni played a knock that perhaps started his legend of being the man for a run chase.

Batting first, Sri Lanka were buoyed by a special knock from wicketkeeper Sangakkara, who carried his bat with an unbeaten 138 off 147 balls as an opener and Mahela Jayawardene adding 71.

In a chase of 299, which was considered a steep target 15 years ago, India eased to victory with 23 balls to spare thanks to a superlative 183 of just 145 balls by Dhoni. Sent in at No 3 after Sachin Tendulkar fell in the first over, Dhoni remained not out in India’s dominant six-wicket win.

His knock consisted of 15 fours and a stunning 10 sixes against a Sri Lankan side that boasted the likes of Chaminda Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan. Then commentator and now head coach Ravi Shastri described his batting as early Diwali fireworks. Such was his impact with the bat that day that the next highest score in India’s innings was a 39 by Virender Sehwag.

Incidentally, 183 is also the highest ODI score for Virat Kohli (so far) and Sourav Ganguly as well.

Here’s a highlight reel of that memorable knock