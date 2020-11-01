IPL 2020, KKR vs RR Live: Smith elects to bowl first; Russell, Mavi return for Kolkata
Updates from match No 54 in IPL 2020.
Live updates
7.08 pm: Kings XI Punjab have been eliminated from the tournament as Chennai Super Kings beat them by nine wickets. Read here.
7.06 pm: Playing XIs
KKR: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.
RR: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (w), Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.
7.02 pm: TOSS – Steve Smith has won the toss and RR will bowl first! Good news for KKR fans, Andre Russell is back!
6.56 pm: Here are a few scenarios (with approximate NRR):
RR score 175 in 20 overs and win by 55 runs, their NRR will be better than DC (and 57 runs, better than RCB).
KKR score 150 runs in 20 overs, RR chase in 14 overs for NRR to be -0.157, in 13 for -0.125.
KKR score 175 in 20 overs, need to win by 75 runs to be better than DC (80 or so to be better than RCB).
RR score 175 in 20 overs, then KKR need to chase in 10 overs for NRR to be -0.135.
RR score 120 in 20 overs, then KKR need to chase in 10 overs for NRR to be -0.136.
06.50 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 54 in the Indian Premier League, season 13. It’s a battle between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, who will look to reach 14 points.
