Skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith blazed centuries and Josh Hazlewood ripped apart the Indian top order as Australia won by 66 runs in the first one-day international at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

The Indians, playing international 50-over cricket after February, looked rusty as the Australians went on a run rampage to reach 374/6 after winning the toss.

Hazlewood then put the skids under the tourists, triggering a top-order wobble. Among his victims was coveted wicket of skipper Virat Kohli, as India amassed 308/8 in reply.

Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya gave India an outside chance of pulling off victory in a 128-run partnership before Dhawan was caught by Mitchell Starc off Zampa for 74.

India’s remaining hope went with Pandya who took on Zampa but failed to clear the rope and was caught by Starc for 90 off 76 balls. Zampa finished with four for 54 off his 10 overs.

Play

Play