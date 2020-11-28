India players have been fined 20% of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the first ODI in Sydney on Friday.

As per the broadcasters, India took a total of four hours and six minutes to complete their 50 overs during their 66-run loss in the first ODI. The match took more than eight hours to complete, with the Australian bowlers rushing through their overs at the end.

The tournament is part of ICC’s ODI Super League which mandates reduction of points for teams overshooting the duration, but it is unclear yet if that will be the case here. There was also no mention of a fine for Australia at the time of publishing.

Australia star Steve Smith after the match conceded that it was the longest 50-over game he had been part of.

“It was the longest 50 overs in the field I’ve ever had, that’s for sure. I don’t know what to put that down to. Obviously a few people came on the field in the first innings which took a bit of time and I think they (India) went 45 minutes over the scheduled time and we were something similar,” Smith said.

India lost the opening game by 66 runs and trail hosts Australia 0-1 in the three match series. The second ODI is slated to be played on Sunday in Sydney.

David Boon, the match referee, imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Sam Nogajski, TV umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Gerard Abood leveled the charge.

