A sense of shock at what unfolded at Adelaide Oval on Saturday was unmissable as former cricketers reacted to the nightmare that the Indian team endured in broad daylight.
While the day began with so much anticipation, it ended with India registering their lowest-ever Test score (36/9) on Saturday. India’s previous lowest Test score was 42 against England at the Lord’s in 1974.
India’s much-vaunted batting line-up was blown away by the menacing pace duo of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood as Australia recorded a convincing eight-wicket win inside two and half days in the opening day-night Test.
Watch (if you have the heart): India blown away by Australia for 36/9 at Adelaide Oval
“The OTP to forget is 49204084041,” former India opener Virender Sehwag referring to the batsmen’s sequence of scores in the second innings. None of the Indian batsmen managed to reach double digits, which is happening for the second time in history (South Africa did it in 1924).
There were no real demons in the Adelaide Oval pitch but Hazlewood (5-3-8-5) and Cummins (10.2-4-21-4) displayed fast bowling of highest quality, the impact of which will be far-reaching with three more Tests to go.
Chasing a target of 90, Australia achieved it in only 21 overs.
“Any team that is all out for their lowest ever Test score since they started playing, that’s never good to see,” Gavaskar, who is in Australia on commentary duties, told broadcasters 7 Cricket.
“But having said that, most of the teams that faced such a bowling attack would have been in trouble. Maybe not all out for 36, maybe it would have been 72, 80 or 90. But the way Hazlewood, Cummins bowled and the earlier spell from Starc... asked a lot of questions.
“It is not fair to blame the Indian batsmen for the way they got out, because it was just simply superb bowling by the Australians. Like I said, most teams would have struggled,” Gavaskar added.
Here are the reactions from former cricketers to what unfolded in Adelaide: