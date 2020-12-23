Star Australian batsman David Warner will miss the Boxing Day Test against India after failing to shake off the groin injury that kept him out of the opening fixture, Cricket Australia said Wednesday.

The governing body said Warner and paceman Sean Abbott had also been excluded from the Australian team’s bio-secure bubble in Melbourne as a precaution due to a Covid-19 outbreak in their hometown Sydney.

“While neither player has been in a specific hotspot as outlined by NSW Health, Cricket Australia’s bio-security protocols do not allow them to rejoin the squad in time for the Boxing Day Test,” it said.

The second Test against India starts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26 and the teams have been training in bio-secure bubbles.

Warner and Abbott flew to Melbourne on Saturday hoping to avoid quarantine issues arising from the Sydney Covid-19 outbreak.