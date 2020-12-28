Australia’s Ellyse Perry spoke about how special it was to witness the development of women’s cricket in the last 10 years after sweeping all three ICC awards for the decade on Monday.

Perry was named the female cricketer of the decade as well as the top ODI and T20 player of the decade as she cleaned up in the women’s awards.

“To think where the game has got to in the last decade, it’s been a very special 10 years for women’s cricket. The development it has had in all formats across part of the world, to see where it is now and most excitingly where it can go in the next 10 years. It has been an amazing thing to be part of and certainly the highlight of my career,” she said in a video shared by the International Cricket Council.

The Australian all-rounder, who also played football for Australia at the 2011 World Cup, won four T20 world titles and the 2013 ODI World Cup. In the last decade, she scored 4,349 runs with four centuries and took 213 wickets in all international cricket during the decade, including Test cricket, – which was also the most wickets taken by any player.

The 30-year-old said she was honoured to sweep the awards at a time when the women’s game has many stars and thanked her team and family.

“Thank you very much, I feel incredibly honoured to be getting this, especially considering how many incredible players there are in our game. It’s been amazing to have this opportunity to play against and with so many of those players.

Thinking back to where I started it has been an amazing experience and I am privileged to play for my country, to do something I absolutely love. To share that with teammates and friends and particularly with my family, my mum and dad and my brother who have been an amazing support, long before I was playing for Australia,” she said.

Perry has also won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for leading Women’s Cricketer in 2017 and 2019.