Hello and welcome to live coverage of day four in the second Test between Australia and India. The venue is Melbourne Cricket Ground where India will be hoping to bring up a series-levelling win after three riveting days of Test cricket.

On Monday, India’s bowling attack ripped through Australia’s top order to leave the hosts with a slender two-run lead and in deep trouble. At stumps in Melbourne, Australia were 133/6 with Cameron Green on 17 and Pat Cummins 15 in their second innings as the visitors zeroed in on levelling the series after losing the first Test by eight wickets.

India are doing so with a depleted attack after Umesh Yadav pulled up in his fourth over with a calf problem, limping off the field.

It was a setback for India, who were already missing injured regulars Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, but the remaining bowlers admirably picked up the slack.

India were all out for 326 in their first innings on the stroke of lunch, adding just 49 to their overnight 277 for five in reply to Australia’s 195.

It gave them a 131-run lead, courtesy of stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s magnificent 112 and Jadeja’s 57. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took three wickets each.

Australia 2nd innings

Batsmen Runs Balls SR 4s
Matthew Wade lbw Ravindra Jadeja 40 137 29.19 3
Joe Burns c Rishabh Pant b Umesh Yadav 4 10 40.00 0
Marnus Labuschagne c Ajinkya Rahane b Ravichandran Ashwin 28 49 57.14 1
Steve Smith b Jasprit Bumrah 8 30 26.66 0
Travis Head c Mayank Agarwal b Mohammed Siraj 17 46 36.95 0
Cameron Green NOT OUT 17 65 26.15 2
Tim Paine c Rishabh Pant b Ravindra Jadeja 1 9 11.11 0
Pat Cummins NOT OUT 15 53 28.30 1
via BCCI

India 1st innings

Batsmen Runs Balls SR 4s
Mayank Agarwal  lbw Mitchell Starc 0 6 0.00 0
Shubman Gill  c Tim Paine b Pat Cummins 45 65 69.23 8
Cheteshwar Pujara  c Tim Paine b Pat Cummins 17 70 24.28 1
Ajinkya Rahane  run out (Marnus Labuschagne/Tim Paine) 112 223 50.22 12
Hanuma Vihari  c Steve Smith b Nathan Lyon 21 66 31.81 2
Rishabh Pant  c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc 29 40 72.50 3
Ravindra Jadeja  c Pat Cummins b Mitchell Starc 57 159 35.84 3
Ravichandran Ashwin  c Nathan Lyon b Josh Hazlewood 14 42 33.33 0
Umesh Yadav  c Steve Smith b Nathan Lyon 9 19 47.36 1
Jasprit Bumrah  c Travis Head b Nathan Lyon 0 1 0.00 0
Mohammed Siraj* 0 2 0.00 0
Extras  (nb 2, w 2, b 12, lb 6) 22
via BCCI

With AFP inputs