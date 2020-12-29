Australia vs India, 2nd Test, day 4 live: Can Ajinkya Rahane and Co level the series?
Updates from day four of the 2nd Test between Australia and India.
Live updates
Jasprit Bumrah to start off...
Watch highlights of day 3:
Hello and welcome to live coverage of day four in the second Test between Australia and India. The venue is Melbourne Cricket Ground where India will be hoping to bring up a series-levelling win after three riveting days of Test cricket.
On Monday, India’s bowling attack ripped through Australia’s top order to leave the hosts with a slender two-run lead and in deep trouble. At stumps in Melbourne, Australia were 133/6 with Cameron Green on 17 and Pat Cummins 15 in their second innings as the visitors zeroed in on levelling the series after losing the first Test by eight wickets.
India are doing so with a depleted attack after Umesh Yadav pulled up in his fourth over with a calf problem, limping off the field.
It was a setback for India, who were already missing injured regulars Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, but the remaining bowlers admirably picked up the slack.
India were all out for 326 in their first innings on the stroke of lunch, adding just 49 to their overnight 277 for five in reply to Australia’s 195.
It gave them a 131-run lead, courtesy of stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s magnificent 112 and Jadeja’s 57. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took three wickets each.
Australia 2nd innings
|Batsmen
|Runs
|Balls
|SR
|4s
|Matthew Wade
|lbw Ravindra Jadeja
|40
|137
|29.19
|3
|Joe Burns
|c Rishabh Pant b Umesh Yadav
|4
|10
|40.00
|0
|Marnus Labuschagne
|c Ajinkya Rahane b Ravichandran Ashwin
|28
|49
|57.14
|1
|Steve Smith
|b Jasprit Bumrah
|8
|30
|26.66
|0
|Travis Head
|c Mayank Agarwal b Mohammed Siraj
|17
|46
|36.95
|0
|Cameron Green
|NOT OUT
|17
|65
|26.15
|2
|Tim Paine
|c Rishabh Pant b Ravindra Jadeja
|1
|9
|11.11
|0
|Pat Cummins
|NOT OUT
|15
|53
|28.30
|1
India 1st innings
|Batsmen
|Runs
|Balls
|SR
|4s
|Mayank Agarwal
|lbw Mitchell Starc
|0
|6
|0.00
|0
|Shubman Gill
|c Tim Paine b Pat Cummins
|45
|65
|69.23
|8
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|c Tim Paine b Pat Cummins
|17
|70
|24.28
|1
|Ajinkya Rahane
|run out (Marnus Labuschagne/Tim Paine)
|112
|223
|50.22
|12
|Hanuma Vihari
|c Steve Smith b Nathan Lyon
|21
|66
|31.81
|2
|Rishabh Pant
|c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc
|29
|40
|72.50
|3
|Ravindra Jadeja
|c Pat Cummins b Mitchell Starc
|57
|159
|35.84
|3
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|c Nathan Lyon b Josh Hazlewood
|14
|42
|33.33
|0
|Umesh Yadav
|c Steve Smith b Nathan Lyon
|9
|19
|47.36
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|c Travis Head b Nathan Lyon
|0
|1
|0.00
|0
|Mohammed Siraj*
|0
|2
|0.00
|0
|Extras
|(nb 2, w 2, b 12, lb 6)
|22
With AFP inputs