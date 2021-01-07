Rishabh Pant had a forgettable start to the third Test between India and Australia as he dropped debutant Will Pucovski twice on day one at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Pant’s errors allowed the young right-handed opener to put on a crucial partnership with Marnus Labuschagne and get his first half-century in Test cricket. Australia got to 93/1 at tea on a rain-marred opening day of the third Test at the SCG.

Introduced into the attack after 13 overs as India’s first bowling change, off-spinner Ashwin Ravichandran tempted Pucovski into a drive and the batsman only managed an edge after losing his balance, but Pant failed to hang on to the catch after going at it with hard hands.

Pant spilled one more chance and on that occasion the unlucky bowler was Mohammed Siraj, whose fast and short delivery touched Pucovski’s gloves on his way to the keeper.

Pant was slow to react and didn’t move quick enough initially. He spilled the ball and before managing to grab it on the second attempt, but the ball had hit the ground by then.

Watch Rishabh Pant’s dropped catches here:

A rollercoaster of emotions for Will Pucovski! Initially given out, but on closer inspection he's recalled to the crease! #OhWhatAFeeling@Toyota_Aus | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WgT5lCRjAE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 7, 2021

"The third umpire is looking for conclusive evidence to say the ball has bounced ... and in this particular case the fingers weren't underneath the ball from the keeper." - Simon Taufel #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zhroJTRu53 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 7, 2021

(With inputs from PTI)