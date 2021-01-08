Steve Smith brought up his 27th century in the longest format to anchor Australia’s first innings in the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The right-hander was the last man to be dismissed (131 off 226) as the hosts were bowled out for 338 after electing to bat first at the SCG.
Smith, who was having a poor series heading into the third Test, looked determined to get a big one from the moment he walked out to the crease. He had scores of 1, 1*, 0 and 8 in his first four innings of the series and seemed troubled by India off-spinner Ashwin Ravichandran’s straight, probing line.
Australia vs India, Sydney Test: Live score, updates and commentary
Ahead of the ongoing Test, Smith admitted that he had allowed Ashwin to dominate him and that proved to be costly. This is why he was full of positivity from the time he took the crease at his home ground on Thursday.
The 31-year-old stroked Navdeep Saini for a couple of fours to get going before stepping out and taking on his nemesis Ashwin. Smith continued to build on his start on day two of the Test, even as wickets kept falling around him, and ensured Australia got to a competitive total. He hit a total of 16 fours in what was yet another masterclass from the Aussie great.
You can’t cage a lion for too long: Twitter reacts to Steve Smith’s brilliant 27th Test ton
Here are some numbers from Smith’s latest effort: