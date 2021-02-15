Ashwin Ravichandran scoring a Test century at Chepauk – his home ground – and on a pitch that was terribly difficult for batting was something special.

Throughout the knock in the second innings of the second Test, as Ashwin slowly edged closer to the three-figure mark, the dressing room cheered on every run just like the newly-returned fans in the stands. But what took the cake was the way Mohammad Siraj, the number eleven batsman at the non-striker’s end, celebrated when Ashwin reached his century.

Punching the air in ecstasy, Siraj rejoiced as if the century was his own. It was a heart-warming moment for Indian cricket fans to see a player express so much joy for a teammate’s achievement.

Siraj though did a great job in allowing Ashwin reach his century, playing out an entire Jack Leach over when it was pure guesswork what the ball would do off the pitch.

Ashwin on the other hand paced his knock brilliantly, putting the bad balls away to reach his fifth Test hundred in style.

The entire stadium was on its feet to applaud Ashwin who deserved every bit of plaudits for that brilliant knock.

Watch the moment Aswhin reached his century but also don’t miss Siraj’s reaction to it:

A moment to cherish forever! @ashwinravi99 gets his Test💯 in Chennai and Md. Siraj erupts in joy. The dressing room stands up to applaud.🙌🏾 #TeamIndia #INDvENG @paytm pic.twitter.com/ykrBhsiTbl — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2021

Here’s how Twitter took to Siraj joining in Ashwin to celebrate his hundred.

The way Siraj celebrated the hundred of Ashwin makes him so special. pic.twitter.com/hYJcEda89y — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 15, 2021

Siraj and the rest of the Indian team's celebration of Ashwin's hundred rather debunks Tim Paine's theory that none of them like him, doesn't it? — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) February 15, 2021

Crowds mean everything to a sportsperson,we need energy and that's what the crowd brings.

Brought a smile to my face when every defence of Siraj was appreciated by the Chennai crowd.



You can have millions watching on TV sets , but a live crowd at a stadium is unparalleled — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 15, 2021