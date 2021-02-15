Ashwin Ravichandran scoring a Test century at Chepauk – his home ground – and on a pitch that was terribly difficult for batting was something special.
Throughout the knock in the second innings of the second Test, as Ashwin slowly edged closer to the three-figure mark, the dressing room cheered on every run just like the newly-returned fans in the stands. But what took the cake was the way Mohammad Siraj, the number eleven batsman at the non-striker’s end, celebrated when Ashwin reached his century.
Punching the air in ecstasy, Siraj rejoiced as if the century was his own. It was a heart-warming moment for Indian cricket fans to see a player express so much joy for a teammate’s achievement.
Siraj though did a great job in allowing Ashwin reach his century, playing out an entire Jack Leach over when it was pure guesswork what the ball would do off the pitch.
Ashwin on the other hand paced his knock brilliantly, putting the bad balls away to reach his fifth Test hundred in style.
The entire stadium was on its feet to applaud Ashwin who deserved every bit of plaudits for that brilliant knock.
Watch the moment Aswhin reached his century but also don’t miss Siraj’s reaction to it:
