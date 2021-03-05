India’s ace javelin thrower created a new national record, bettering his own mark set at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, on his way to a gold medal in the third leg of the Indian Grand Prix event, held in Patiala on Friday.

Having qualified for the Olympic Games in January last year, Chopra has been out of action since as the pandemic has disrupted the athletics calendar. This event in Patiala marked his return to action and he registered a 88.07m throw on his fifth attempt to better his mark in Jakarta by one centimeter (88.06m).

Chopra registered 80-plus throws in all four of his valid attempts. His first was a 83.03m, followed by a couple of fouls, then 83.36m, which was followed by the record on the fifth try. Given it was just a centimetre more, the mark was confirmed after a few minutes to double-check the distance and was announced on the speakers by the organisers. He finished the day with a 82.24m throw.

If the throw is ratified by World Athletics, it will be the season-topping mark of 2021 in men’s javelin. Sitting atop that list currently is one of the Olympics favourites Johannes Vetter (Germany) with 87.27m.

In his first competitive event in more than a year, #TOPSAthlete javelin thrower @neeraj_chopra1 records a throw of 88.07m at the Indian Grand Prix-3. With this he also sets a national record surpassing his own record of 88.06m.

* This is subject to ratification. pic.twitter.com/O8TMXeqBTL — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) March 5, 2021

Chopra had qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in January last year in an event in South Africa during his training stint in that country. That was also the last competition he had taken part before Friday.

Chopra, who was representing Haryana in the IGP, had said that he will also take part in the Federation Cup National Championships to be held here from March 15-18, reported PTI.

Another Olympic-bound javelin thrower, Shivpal Singh of Uttar Pradesh, was second with a best throw of 81.63m while Sahil Silwal, representing Haryana, was third with a best effort of 80.65m.

The Tokyo Olympics qualification mark in men’s javelin is 85m which has already been achieved by Chopra and Yadav.

(With PTI inputs)