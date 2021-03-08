Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq lavished praise on India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and even compared him with former opener Virender Sehwag.

Pant was in fine form in the recently-concluded Test series against England, hitting a superb century in the fourth and final match to set up the series win for India.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Inzamam explained why he thinks Pant is one of the finest talents in world cricket at the moment.

“After a long time, I have seen a player on whom pressure seems to have no effect. Even if six wickets are down at 146, the way he starts his innings, no one does. He plays his strokes, irrespective of the pitch or how many runs the other team has scored. He is equally good against spinners and fast bowlers. I thoroughly enjoy watching him. It’s like watching Sehwag bat left-handed,” said Inzamam.

“Sehwag, too, didn’t bother about other factors. When he used to bat, it didn’t matter to him how the pitch behaved or what kind of bowling attack the opponent had. He just had to play his strokes, even if the fielders were on the boundary. After Sehwag, this is the first time I have seen such a player, for whom nothing else matters,” Inzamam added.

The 51-year-old was mighty impressed by Pant’s century against England and said that the left-hander has proven himself at home and away.

“He’s not only doing it in India, he did it in Australia too. The kind of self-confidence he has is surprising. I haven’t come across a player like him in cricket,” said Inzamam.