Kolkata Knight Riders’ Nitish Rana is set to start training for the upcoming Indian Premier League season after he recovered from Covid-19, the franchise announced on Thursday.

Rana’s test during the quarantine period had returned positive on March 22 after which he was isolated as per IPL protocol. The franchise announced that the player has now tested negative on Thursday and expects to begin his preparation for the upcoming campaign.

The batsman had tested negative when he checked into the KKR team hotel on March 19 but was found to be positive three days later.

The two-time champions begin their season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11 in Chennai.

Having failed to reach the playoffs last season, Eoin Morgan’s side will be hoping to make the cut this time around.