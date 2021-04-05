The Australian women’s international cricket team is in a league of their own. They have been for a while.

On Sunday, they completed their 22nd straight victory in One Day Internationals, the longest ever streak in the history of the 50-over format, going past Ricky Ponting and Co’s record set in 2003.

Meg Lanning and Co achieved the staggering record at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, with a comfortable six-wicket win over New Zealand in the first ODI of a three-match series.

A remarkable group of women: Reactions to Australia’s record of most consecutive ODI wins

The moment @AusWomenCricket created a new One Day International world record. 22 consecutive wins.



What a team. 🔥🔥🔥



🎥 White Ferns / Spark Sport

pic.twitter.com/VS5ow9Ele0 — The Field (@thefield_in) April 4, 2021

Five longest win-streaks in ODIs (combined) Team No of consecutive wins Duration Australian women's team 22* From 2018* (Ongoing) Australian men's team 22 2003 Australian women's team 17 1997-'99 Australian women's team 16 1999-'00 Indian women's team 16 2016-'17

The last time Australia suffered a defeat in the 50-over format was in 2017, when they lost against England during the ODI leg of the Women’s Ashes match at Coffs Harbour. In fact, since the 2017 World Cup, when Harmanpreet Kaur led India to victory in the semi-final with a sensational innings, Australia have won 24 of the 25 ODIs they’ve competed in.

Indeed, one of the many brilliant traits about this team, the Australian women’s cricket team’s response to significant defeats is quite sensational. They lost 2016 the World T20 final against West Indies and responded by winning the next two World Cups.

It speaks volumes about the structures they have in place. “Trust in process” is a cliche in sport but this team exemplifies it. It certainly helps they are just really good at the cricket thing when they step out on the field but it’s also about so much more.

Australia’s world record ODI winning streak from March 12, 2018:

vs India 3-0

vs Pakistan 3-0

vs New Zealand 3-0

vs England 3-0

vs West Indies 3-0

vs Sri Lanka 3-0

vs New Zealand 3-0

vs New Zealand 1-0 — via CA

The streak began against India in Baroda in March 2018, when the hosts were swept 3-0 in the ODI series. It was billed as a strong response from the undisputed best team in the world, after an unexpected World Cup defeat. And a look at their margins of victories paints a clear picture of how far ahead of their competition Australia are.

The 22-match win streak Team Opposition Margin Balls remaining Ground Match date AUS v IND 8 wickets 107 Vadodara 12 Mar 2018 AUS v IND 60 runs Vadodara 15 Mar 2018 AUS v IND 97 runs Vadodara 18 Mar 2018 AUS v PAK 5 wickets 112 Kuala Lumpur 18 Oct 2018 AUS v PAK 150 runs Kuala Lumpur 20 Oct 2018 AUS v PAK 89 runs Kuala Lumpur 22 Oct 2018 AUS v NZ 5 runs Perth 22 Feb 2019 AUS v NZ 95 runs Adelaide 24 Feb 2019 AUS v NZ 7 wickets 13 Melbourne 3 Mar 2019 AUS v ENG 2 wickets 45 Leicester 2 Jul 2019 AUS v ENG 4 wickets 28 Leicester 4 Jul 2019 AUS v ENG 194 runs Canterbury 7 Jul 2019 AUS v WI 178 runs Coolidge 5 Sep 2019 AUS v WI 151 runs North Sound 8 Sep 2019 AUS v WI 8 wickets 113 North Sound 11 Sep 2019 AUS v SL 157 runs Brisbane 5 Oct 2019 AUS v SL 110 runs Brisbane 7 Oct 2019 AUS v SL 9 wickets 139 Brisbane 9 Oct 2019 AUS v NZ 7 wickets 98 Brisbane 3 Oct 2020 AUS v NZ 4 wickets 29 Brisbane 5 Oct 2020 AUS v NZ 232 runs Brisbane 7 Oct 2020 AUS v NZ 6 wickets 69 Mount Maunganui 4 Apr 2021

22nd consecutive ODI win for Australia Women, the longest winning streak in ODI cricket (Men/Women).



Batting 1st: 12 wins (11 wins by a margin of 60+ runs including six 150+ run wins)



Chasing: 10 wins (9 wins with 25+ balls to spare including six wins with 10+ overs) #NZWvAUSW — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 4, 2021

Aus Women's 22-ODI winning streak:

10 matches won by "wickets", six of them by > 5 wickets 12 matches won by "runs", six of them by > 150 runs.

Average winning margin batting first: 126.5 runs. Batting second: 6 wickets. — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) April 4, 2021

In this period of international cricket (March 12, 2018 to April 4, 2021), here are some of the metrics where Australia are leading the way:

Most wins, of course. And that, despite playing fewer matches than South Africa, England and India.

Best scoring rate in ODIs. Australia score at 5.62 runs per over, followed by England 5.02.

Only team to not be bowled out below 200. Australia’s lowest score in this period is 241.

Best boundary hitting rate. Australia have the best balls faced per fours hit and balls faced per sixes hit. Their six-hitting record is staggering, as the difference among teams shows in the table below.

Best bowling Strike Rate, Economy Rate and most instances of bowlers taking four-plus wickets in an innings. Australia’s average ER in this period is the only figure below 4.00 runs per over.

Batting records b/w 12-3-2018 to 4-4-2021 Team Mat 100s 50s 50+ scores Balls per 4s Balls per six AUS 22 10 29 39 9.81 93.53 BAN 8 0 5 5 21.99 1011.50 ENG 27 7 31 38 11.90 166.93 India 26 3 32 35 13.34 169.24 Ire 3 0 0 0 16.12 693.00 NZ 22 7 19 26 12.59 142.20 PAK 21 1 16 17 14.31 345.19 SA 31 3 36 39 13.12 161.41 SL 15 2 3 5 15.72 226.17 WI 15 1 9 10 19.20 171.91

Bowling records b/w 12-3-2018 to 4-4-2021 Team Matches Econ SR 4+ wicket hauls AUS 22 3.85 30.90 9 ENG 27 4.06 36.80 6 SA 31 4.09 38.20 5 PAK 21 4.44 38.70 5 India 26 4.24 39.70 5 NZ 22 4.79 43.60 5 WI 15 4.85 45.00 3 BAN 8 4.47 39.80 1 Ire 3 8.87 56.10 1 SL 15 5.19 53.50 0

Women's ODIs: March 12, 2018 to April 4, 2021 Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR W/L AUS 22 22 0 0 0 - SA 31 21 8 1 1 2.625 ENG 27 16 10 0 1 1.600 IND 26 14 12 0 0 1.166 PAK 21 7 12 1 1 0.583 NZ 22 6 16 0 0 0.375 WI 15 3 11 0 1 0.272 BAN 8 2 6 0 0 0.333 SL 15 1 14 0 0 0.071 IRE 3 0 3 0 0 0.000

Players

In all, 21 different players were used by Australia in this phase. Meg Lanning was the captain in 20 matches while Rachael Haynes was the skipper in two matches. Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner were the only players who featured in all 22 matches of the winning streak.

Most matches during winning streak Player Matches A Gardner 22 RL Haynes 22 AJ Healy 22 BL Mooney 22 MM Lanning 20 M Schutt 20 JL Jonassen 19 EA Perry 19 G Wareham 19 NJ Carey 16 (Top 10)

Amazing contribution from a heap of people over a three-year period, but special shout-out to Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner and Rachael Haynes who played in each of the 22 straight ODI wins! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/kUQBPmXeeL — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) April 4, 2021

The most dominant batter for Australia during this period has been wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy. With a phenomenal average of 57, the right-hander, who also played a match-winning knock in the 2020 T20 World Cup final, scored 1197 runs in the 22 matches. She set the tone at the top of the order and remains one of the key members of the unit.

Next on the top-run scorers list are the captain and vice-captain – Lanning and Haynes. They scored 862 runs each but Lanning got them in two fewer games.

With their top three in fine form, and the likes of Perry, Mooney and Gardner to follow, Australia’s batting is arguably the best in the world.

Most runs during winning streak Player Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s AJ Healy 22 1197 133 57.00 107.93 3 8 170 19 RL Haynes 21 862 118 41.04 79.74 1 6 97 8 MM Lanning 20 862 124 53.87 88.86 3 4 105 10 EA Perry 18 665 112* 66.50 75.91 2 4 52 6 BL Mooney 19 550 66 45.83 91.36 0 3 57 2

Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen has been the standout performer with the ball for Australia during their unbeaten run. The 28-year-old, who made her ODI debut back in 2012 and is the top-ranked ODI bowler at the moment, has brilliant figures to her name and is someone Lanning trusts greatly.

Behind Jonassen on the list is, of course, Megan Schutt. The right-arm quick has been one of Australia’s most consistent performers for many years and is placed third in the ICC ODI rankings for bowlers.

These two are followed by Gardner and Perry, who add incredible depth to this Australian team with their all-round skills. Perry, of course, is perhaps the greatest all-rounder ever and Gardner too has transformed into a dependable match-winner for Australia.

Most wickets during winning streak Player Inns Wkts BBI Econ SR 5 JL Jonassen 19 39 5/27 3.42 23.6 1 M Schutt 20 34 4/32 3.71 29.4 0 A Gardner 21 26 3/39 3.79 32.5 0 EA Perry 19 26 7/22 4.05 28.6 1 G Wareham 18 20 2/18 4.25 42.6 0

