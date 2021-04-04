Legendary Indian shooting coach Sanjay Chakravarty died in Mumbai at the age of 79 on Saturday. According to a report by ABP Live, the Dronacharya awardee died due to the coronavirus.

SAI is saddened to hear about the demise of Coach Sanjay Chakravarty, Dronacharya Awardee.

He has given Indian some of our shooters & been a coach and mentor to our Olympian Shooters. Our heartfelt condolences 🙏 to his family and the entire Shooting fraternity. @OfficialNRAI pic.twitter.com/r0p1C7XMEh — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) April 4, 2021

The grief of losing a real Dronacharya in Sanjay Sir.

Our modern day Dronacharya who created not just one but many Arjunas (including me) and never asked for a Guru Dakshina!

Indian Shooting has lost one of its pioneering doyens. pic.twitter.com/dRdXtenjfn — Suma Shirur OLY (@SumaShirur) April 3, 2021

Chakravarty played a key role in building the sport of shooting in India through the 1990s. He was honoured with the Dronacharya Award by the Central Government and Dadoji Konddev Award by the State Government of Maharashtra. He had been diagnosed with cancer at the age of 70 but had managed to recover from it.

Chakravarty was a coach since the past 40 years and had trained the likes of Abhinav Bindra, Gagan Narang, Anjali Bhagwat and Suma Shirur among many others. He also held the position of India’s national coach.