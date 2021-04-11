Zinedine Zidane was hailed on the night his Real Madrid side made it two big wins in the week. The head coach masterminded a win against Liverpool in the Champions League and followed it up with a much more significant result in the Spanish league.

Real Madrid climbed to the top of La Liga on Saturday after Karim Benzema’s flicked finish helped them claim a thrilling 2-1 victory over Barcelona in a wild Clasico at Valdebebas.

Benzema’s superb piece of skill and a deflected Toni Kroos free-kick put Madrid in charge and while Oscar Mingueza pulled one back for Barca, they fell to defeat in what could be Lionel Messi’s final appearance in this fixture.

Victory means Real Madrid go level on points with Atletico, with the top three now separated by a single point.

Atletico, without the injured Luis Suarez, face Real Betis on Sunday.

But Real Madrid now own the better head-to-head against both of their rivals while Barcelona and Atletico still have to play each other at Camp Nou in the run-in.

What the coaches said

Barca coach Ronald Koeman: “We’re still in it. We’ve lost a game against a team who is also fighting for the league but we have eight game left and we will fight to the end.”

Real coach Zinedine Zidane: “It was a difficult game, the first half was ours, but we suffered in the second. We deserved the victory, because we had a lot of chances to score the third.”

❝That's not fair play. If you don't give the penalty — I don't understand that.❞

— @RonaldKoeman on #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/2lXm0FaOZT — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 10, 2021

👔 Zidane: "We are very happy for the effort and work put in. I think we had a very good first half against a great rival. In the end we deserved the victory because we had many chances to score the third goal, which would have been perfect for us."#ElClásico | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/PFiAcU7s2n — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 10, 2021

Here are more reactions the El Clasico:

📌 Zidane becomes the first @realmadriden manager to win 3 #ElClasico matches in a row since 1979.#LaLigaHistory pic.twitter.com/LOaZWHmWcy — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) April 10, 2021

Ok but let’s talk about Zidane?

He tore Liverpool apart tactically & beat Barcelona without:

- Ramos

- Varane

- Carvajal

- Hazard

- Vazquez for a half

All in the span of 6 days. Put some respect to his name. He’s doing wonders with extra roadblocks in the way and Zero transfers. pic.twitter.com/FgsZ82dvvS — Dr. T❄️🇨🇦 (@DoctorT_RM) April 10, 2021

Vamosss 💪🏽 +3!!

Gran trabajo, victoria importante en un partido siempre especial.



Let’s go 💪🏽 +3!!

Great work, an important victory in a match that is always special.#HalaMadrid 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/rB43UXiJ2I — Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) April 10, 2021

Zinedine Zidane is magic. Like proper magic. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) April 10, 2021

Real Madrid have sunk Barcelona in #ElClasico 👑 pic.twitter.com/QCFae7EPKP — Goal India (@Goal_India) April 11, 2021

Eden Hazard has the same number of goals in #ElClasico as Messi since 2018 pic.twitter.com/tIj4bsOoDe — J. (@TotalKroos) April 10, 2021

Last three games: 3-5-2 vs Eibar, 4-3-3 vs Liverpool, 4-4-2 vs Barcelona. Three different tactical formations, three wins. Tactical masterclass in each one of them. Zidane nailed it. Pity most people don't see it. He's an excellent coach — Ugo (@Hugo_simbaa) April 10, 2021

Irony is Zidane’s tactical nous & flexibility is precisely why he doesn’t get credit for being a good tactician. Nowadays, you have to have a distinct ideology or “philosophy” to get props as a coach. Back-to-back tactical wins vs Liverpool & Barca won’t change minds #ElClasico https://t.co/O9Wd6Ycrs1 — Rahul Kalvapalle (@Kalvapalle) April 10, 2021

Cracking Clasico, that. Those last 5 minutes all sorts of frenetic from both teams. #ElClasico — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) April 10, 2021

Have we seen Lionel Messi in El Clasico for the final time? 😔 pic.twitter.com/FvLcWYfFhk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 10, 2021

Zidane in #ElClásico:



6 wins

3 draws

2 defeats

55% win rate



For a manager supposedly not very good at tactics, he's very good at winning.#LLL

🧡🇪🇸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/QHEGVjBnmS — La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ (@LaLigaLowdown) April 10, 2021