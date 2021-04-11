IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR live blog: Rana gets a half-century after Rashid removes Gill
Follow live updates of match No 3 of Indian Premier League 2021.
Live updates
After 10 overs, KKR are 83/1: FIFTY for Nitish Rana! The left-hander gets there off 37 balls and with a massive six off Vijay Shankar. He has hit eight fours so far and looked in control at the crease.
After 9 overs, KKR are 69/1: Another quiet over by Rashid Khan, just five runs from it. A brilliant save by Vijay Shankar at the long-on boundary to keep it to two.
After 8 overs, KKR are 64/1: SIX! Rahul Tripathi hits his second ball for a maximum! It was tossed up by Mohammad Nabi and the right-hander had no hesitation in thumping it straight back.
After 7 overs, KKR are 53/1: WICKET! Rashid Khan, you genius! The Afghan superstar bowls a googly and Shubman Gill is clean bowled! There was at least one boundary hit in each of the first six overs. Then Rashid comes on and concedes just three runs in his first over along with the key wicket of Gill. Superb!
After 6 overs, KKR are 50/0: That’s the end of the powerplay... a solid one for KKR. Nabi joins the attack and Rana sweeps him past short-fine for four. The left-hander has raced to 36 off 25.
After 5 overs, KKR are 45/0: What a shot from Gill! Natarajan pitches it on a length and the right-hander drives it straight over for six. Rana then hoicks one on the leg side for four.
After 4 overs, KKR are 33/0: Three more fours for Rana! The left-hander decides to go after Sandeep and finds the boundaries. Big over that, 14 runs from it.
After 3 overs, KKR are 19/0: All class from Gill! Bhuvi attacks the stumps and the right-hander clips it through mid-wicket and mid-on for four. Rana then fails to read a slower ball but Samad decides not to put in the dive for the catch running in from mid-on.
After 2 overs, KKR are 13/0: Two fours for Rana in that over! The first one was an inside edge to fine-leg but the next one was thumped over mid-off.
After 1 over, KKR are 4/0: Bhuvi pitches the first ball full and a bit wide, Rana leans forward and drives it for four. But the senior pacer comes back brilliantly to bowl five dot balls.
7.30 pm: We’re ready for play in Chennai! Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana are at the crease. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball in hand. Here we go!
Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.
7.04 pm: Foreign players playing tonight
SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi (no Kane Williamson).
KKR: Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan.
7.00 pm: TOSS – David Warner has won the toss and SRH will bowl first!
6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 3 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
