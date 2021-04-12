West Indies pace legends Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh formed one of the greatest fast bowling partnerships in cricket history.

They played a total of 230 Test matches and had an combined tally of 924 wickets between them – 519 for Walsh and 405 for Ambrose.

They opened the bowling together in 52 Test matches with 412 dismissals between them. Only two new-ball partnerships have managed more wickets than them.

Watch the two greats discuss all things fast bowling and why they worked so well in tandem.