Andre Russell returned with sensational figures of 5/15 in just two overs as Kolkata Knight Riders bowled out Mumbai Indians for just 152 in match No 5 of Indian Premier League 2021 in Chennai on Tuesday.

Russell’s figures are the eighth-best ever in the history of the T20 competition.

The West Indies all-rounder joined the KKR bowling attack in the 18th over against Mumbai and ended up delivering an absolutely brilliant spell.

Russell got the wickets of Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah.

Here’s a look at the best ever bowling figures in IPL history:

PLAYER Ov Runs Wkts SR Against Venue Match Date Alzarri Joseph 3.4 12 6 3.66 SRH Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium 06 April 2019 Sohail Tanvir 4 14 6 4.00 CSK Sawai Mansingh Stadium 04 May 2008 Adam Zampa 4 19 6 4.00 SRH ACA-VDCA Stadium 10 May 2016 Anil Kumble 3.1 5 5 3.80 RR Newlands 18 April 2009 Ishant Sharma 3 12 5 3.60 KTK Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 27 April 2011 Lasith Malinga 3.4 13 5 4.40 DC Arun Jaitley Stadium 10 April 2011 Ankit Rajpoot 4 14 5 4.80 SRH Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium 26 April 2018 Andre Russell 2 15 5 2.40 MI Chidambaram 13 April 2021 James Faulkner 4 16 5 4.80 SRH Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium 17 May 2013 Ravindra Jadeja 4 16 5 4.80 DEC ACA-VDCA Stadium 07 April 2012

Andre Russell's bowling figures of 5/15 today,



- Best for KKR in IPL

- Best v MI in IPL #KKRvMI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 13, 2021

