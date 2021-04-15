IPL 2021, RR vs DC live: Samson elects to bowl first, Rajasthan replace Stokes with Miller
Follow live updates of match No 7 of Indian Premier League 2021.
Live updates
Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ashwin Ravichandran, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (w/c), David Miller, Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman.
TOSS: Sanju Samson has won the toss and RR will BOWL first!
6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates of match No 7 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals take on Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.