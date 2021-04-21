Plans for a European Super League (ESL) collapsed on Tuesday as Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham joined Manchester City in withdrawing from controversial proposals that provoked a furious backlash.
The ESL was designed by the European giants to guarantee revenue from more regular matches against one another without the risk of failing to qualify for 15 founder members.
A 3.5 billion euro ($4.2 billion) pot, financed by US investment bank JPMorgan, had been raised to be distributed among the founding members to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, reaction to the plans has been scathing, with politicians and football authorities threatening to take legal action against the so-called “dirty dozen”, who were told they faced potential bans from domestic and continental competitions.
Thus all English clubs pulled out on Tuesday one by one. Here are the some of the best reactions to it on social media.
(With AFP inputs)