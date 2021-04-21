Premier League Watch: When Andrey Arshavin scored four at Anfield for Arsenal versus Liverpool in an epic 4-4 draw The Russian footballer produced arguably his most memorable performance in an Arsenal shirt as the two rivals played out a classic in 2009. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago Andrey Arshavin (second from L) scores against Liverpool | AFP #OnThisDay in 2009.A #PremierLeague classic! When Andrey Arshavin scored 4 goals for Arsenal in a 4-4 draw at Anfield against Liverpool. 🎥 Premier League pic.twitter.com/7m8F7K5eQ5— The Field (@thefield_in) April 21, 2021 🎙 "Look at Arshavin, here comes Arshavin!"🗓 #OnThisDay in 2009The night @AndrArshavin23 ran riot at Anfield 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sqIxx80HHe— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 21, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Football Premier League Andrey Arshavin Liverpool vs Arsenal Read Comments