Ravindra Jadeja produced an all-round performance for the ages as Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in their Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

CSK scored 191/4 after skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni opted to bat on winning the toss. In reply, RCB were stopped at 122/9 in 20 overs.

Jadeja smashed 62 off 28 balls, including 36 runs off his bat in the innings’ final over with the help of five sixes and a four off purple cap holder Harshal Patel’s bowling.

CSK opener Faf du Plessis scored 50 off 41 balls and shared a first-wicket stand of 74 runs with Ruturaj Gaikwad (33) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Harshal was the most successful bowler for RCB, returning figures of 3/51, but his figures were spoiled by the 37 runs in his fourth and final over.

Jadeja also shone with the ball and finished with excellent figures of 3/13 in four overs, including taking the big wickets of AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell.

Bangalore won their first four games of the season but were stunned by Jadeja’s final-over blitz, which equalled the IPL record of 37 runs in one over hit by West Indies star Chris Gayle for Bangalore in 2011.

In the final over, the 32-year-old hit the first two off length balls for sixes that already put the bowler on edge. Patel’s third effort was a no-ball that Jadeja also bludgeoned over the ropes while earning a free hit. The repeat ball also went for six over deep square leg, taking Jadeja past 50.

He took two runs off the fourth ball – when he was nearly caught – and hit another six off a full toss for the fifth ball, before sending the final ball of the innings for a four which bounced close to the boundary line.

Jadeja finished on 62 from 28 balls. With his three wickets for 13 in the Bangalore innings and a direct-hit runout of Daniel Christian, he had no competition for man of the match.

Jadeja missed India’s recent series against England through injury but has immediately proved his worth.

“I’ve been working hard on my fitness, skill, everything. Luckily it paid off,” said Jadeja.

“One guy completely beat us,” commented Kohli. “Today his skill was there for everyone to see.”

Kohli added that there would be no fallout for Patel, who has been a key wicket-taker this year. “We will continue to back him,” said the captain.

Bangalore openers Devdutt Padikkal and Kohli picked up the challenge, making 44 off the first three overs before Kohli (8) was caught by wicketkeeper M.S. Dhoni off England bowler Sam Curran.

Padikkal made 34 off 15 balls before he went in the next over.

Apart from Glenn Maxwell’s 22, Kyle Jamieson’s 16 and tailender Mohammed Siraj’s 12, no other Bangalore player got into double figures.

Chennai, unbeaten since losing their first game, now lead the eight-team league by a better run rate ahead of Bangalore.

Brief scores:



Chennai Super Kings: 191/4 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 62 not out, Faf du Plessis 50, Ruturaj Gaikwad 33; Harshal Patel 3/51).



Royal Challengers Bangalore: 122/9 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 34; Ravindra Jadeja 3/13, Imran Tahir 2/16).

(With PTI and AFP inputs)