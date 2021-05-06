Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has reportedly delayed his return to Ranchi after the Indian Premier League was suspended on Tuesday in order to let his teammates, especially the foreign contingent, reach home first.

CSK is one of the teams to have multiple cases of Covid-19, with bowling coach L Balaji, batting coach Mike Hussey and a team travel staff testing positive.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the 39-year-old told his teammates that he will be the last person to board the flight back home. He informed the team of his decision in a virtual meeting.

“Mahibhai said that he will be the last person to leave the hotel. He wanted foreigners to leave first, then the Indian players. He will be taking the last flight tomorrow when everyone reaches their home safe and secure,” a member of CSK told The Indian Express.

CSK has organised a charter flight for its players from Delhi, continued the report. The captain is to board a flight on Thursday evening.

The 2021 edition of the T20 league was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday due to a Covid-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.

Official: IPL 2021 postponed after multiple cases of Covid-19 reported in bio-bubbles

According to ESPNCricinfo, the protocol for teams with positive cases is unclear as they might be considered contacts of the people who have been infected.