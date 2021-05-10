Chelsea retained their Women’s Super League title with a thumping 5-0 victory over Reading on Sunday.

They will now look to complete an English and European double when they face Barcelona in the Champions League final in Gothenburg a week on Sunday.

The Londoners, who saw off Bayern Munich 5-3 on aggregate in the semi-finals, are bidding to become European champions for the first time.

Chelsea won the 2019/20 WSL title on a points-per-game basis after the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the Blues then a point behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

“Last season we weren’t the champions in some people’s eyes,” said Chelsea manager Emma Hayes. “But this season the players really wanted to demonstrate we’re the champions.

“There were four teams who could have been in with a shout and it’s gone to the last day which just demonstrates how hard it is,” she added. “This is a moment to enjoy.”

Chelsea headed into the final round of this WSL campaign two points clear of City and with a better goal difference.

They were never in danger of being overhauled, with Melanie Leupolz putting them ahead against Reading before Fran Kirby’s double and further goals from Sam Kerr and Erin Cuthbert completed a resounding win.