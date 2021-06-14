Athletes often like to keep everything they associate with a famous triumph as a memory but Novak Djokovic who won his 19th Grand Slam title at Roland Garros on Sunday had no hesitation in giving away a racket of his to a young fan in the stadium.

The Serb created history by becoming the first man in over 52 years to win all Grand Slams at least twice thanks to a thrilling comeback win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final. Two sets down, he needed plenty of inspiration to turn things around.

The fightback was as much a product of his will and determination but also down to the support he received from the stands. As a mark of appreciation, Djokovic decided to give away his racket to a young fan who simply could not contain his joy after receiving it from the World No 1.

“I don’t know the boy, but he was in my ear the entire match, basically. Especially when I was two-sets-to-love down, he was encouraging me; he was actually giving me tactics as well,” Djokovic told reporters

“He was like: ‘Hold your serve. Get an easy first ball and then dictate. Go to his backhand,’” he added.

“He was coaching me, literally, and I found that very cute and very nice. To give the racket to the best person — it was him — after the match, that was kind of my gratitude for him sticking with me and supporting me,” the Serb said.

Watch the video of Djokovic handing over his racket to a young fan below. The kid’s reaction is simply beautiful to watch:

This kid’s reaction when #Djokovic gave him his racket is everything pic.twitter.com/FWd34RJff7 — Drax (@LaMasiaStan) June 13, 2021

